AIIMS Recruitment 2021: AIIMS Gorakhpur has left a total of 105 vacancies for professorships, this will be the salary

Highlights Recruitment for Professor posts at AIIMS Gorakhpur.

A total of 105 vacancies will be filled.

Get a good salary.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur has published the notification of Faculty Post Recruitment 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format through the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. Candidates can apply within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News Paper.



Candidates looking for a job in the medical field have a good chance of getting a government job (government job). A total of 105 vacancies for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor will be filled through this recruitment drive. Important details of AIIMS Recruitment 2021 can be seen below. Keep an eye on the website aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in/current-notices for notifications.

Vacancy Details (AIIMS Vacancy 2021 Details)

Professor – 28 posts

Additional Professor – 22 posts

Associate Professor – 23 posts

Assistant Professor – 32 posts

Total number of vacancies – 105 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates applying for the post of Professor and Additional Professor should not be more than 58 years of age. Candidates applying for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor should not be more than 50 years of age. Details of post wise educational qualification can be seen in the notification.

You will get this salary (pay scale) as per 7th pay commission.

Professor: Rs.168900 to Rs.220400 (Salary Level-14A)

Additional Professor: 148200-211400 (Salary Level-13-A2)

Associate Professor: 138300-209200 (Salary Level 13-A1)

Assistant Professor: 101500-167400 (Salary Level-12)

We would like to inform you that AIIMS Rae Bareli had earlier invited applications for a total of 118 vacancies for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The application deadline is January 10, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format through the official website of AIIMS Raebareli aiimsrbl.edu.in.