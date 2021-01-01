AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 168 Faculty Posts at aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for the Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur through prescribed application format on or before 04 October 2021.

According to the official notification, the number of vacancies of Professor is 168. Of these 37 posts of Professor, 31 posts of Additional Professor, 52 posts of Associate Professor and 43 posts of Assistant Professor are vacant. To apply for the post of Professor, candidates must have MD/MS and/or M.Sc in the concerned subject/subject. And should have 14 years experience. To apply for the post of Additional Professor, candidates should have MD/MS and/or M.C. in the concerned subject/discipline. And should have 10 years experience. For application to the post of Associate Professor, MD/MS and/or M.C. in the concerned subject/s. And should have 06 years experience. To apply for the post of Assistant Professor, candidates need to have MD/MS and/or M.Ch. And should have 06 years experience. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

The selected candidates for the post of Professor will be given a pay scale of Rs 2,20,000, the candidates selected for the post of Additional Professor will be given a pay scale of up to Rs 2,00,000. The selected candidates for the post of Associate Professor will be given a pay scale of Rs 1,88,000. At the same time, the selected candidates for the post of Assistant Professor will be given a pay scale of Rs 1,42, 506.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur Job openings through prescribed application format on or before 04 October 2021. Send the application form to Recruitment Cell 2nd Floor, Medical College Building Gate No.-5, AIIMS at Raipur, GE Road, Tatibandh, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) Pin 492099.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has started the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts. These posts will be recruited on contract basis. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor through the official website of AIIMS Raipur aiimsraipur.edu.in by 14 September 2021.