AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Assistant Professor and other posts at aiimsbibinagar.edu.in. Check here for latest updates

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts including Tutor. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts through the official website of AIIMS Bibinagar aiimsbibinagar.edu.in within 30 days from the date of issue of advertisement.

A total of 22 posts will be recruited through this process. In which Professor cum Principal, 1 post of College of Nursing, 1 post of Registrar, Reader / Associate Professor, 2 posts of College of Nursing, 3 posts of Lecturer / Assistant Professor, College of Nursing and 3 posts of Tutor / Clinical Instructor, College of Nursing Contains 15 posts. Let us inform that the selected candidates on the post of Professor cum Principal will be given a salary of Rs 123100 to Rs 215900 per month. Whereas, candidates for the post of Registrar and Reader/Associate Professor will get salary ranging from Rs 78800 to Rs 209200 per month. At the same time, the salary of Rs 67,700 to Rs 208700 for Lecturer / Assistant Professor and Rs 56100 to Rs 177500 for Tutor / Clinical Instructor will be given.

For recruitment to the post of Professor cum Principal in Nursing College, a candidate should have a Masters degree in Nursing. Also should have 10 years experience in Nursing field after registration in Nurse and Midwife. At the same time, for the post of Registrar, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and 7 years of administration experience in a university / institute. Talking about the age limit, the candidate should not be more than 50 years for recruitment to the post of Professor cum Principal, Reader/Associate Professor and Lecturer/Assistant Professor. Whereas, the maximum age limit for Registrar and Tutor/ Clinical Instructor is 35 years. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2021 Candidates can apply online through official website aiimsbibinagar.edu.in within stipulated time. After this, the candidates will have to send their application and other necessary certificates / documents to the prescribed address within 15 days of applying online. For more details candidates check official website.

Apart from this, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur had invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor AIIMS Raipur You can apply through the official website of aiimsraipur.edu.in till 14 September 2021.

