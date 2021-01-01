AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Assistant Professor posts at aiimsraipur.edu.in before 14 September. Check here for details

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has started the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts from today i.e. 25th August. These posts will be recruited on contract basis. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor through the official website of AIIMS Raipur aiimsraipur.edu.in by 14 September 2021.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Through this, a total of 50 posts of Assistant Professor will be recruited. In which, 2 posts of Neurology, 2 posts of Hospital Administration, 3 posts of Nuclear Medicine, 8 posts of Radio Diagnosis and 2 posts of Radio Therapy are included among many other posts. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of up to Rs 1,42,506 per month.

To apply for these posts, the candidate should have a post graduation degree in the relevant subject. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for the recruitment should not be more than 50 years. However, the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested and eligible candidates AIIMS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 You can apply online mode through the official website till 14 September. After this, candidates are required to apply online through Speed/Registered Post/Courier through Recruitment Cell, 2nd Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS Raipur, GE Road, Tatibandh, Raipur – 492099. Must be sent within 7 days after the last date. Apart from the application fee, Rs 1000 for General / OBC / EWS category candidates and Rs 800 for SC / ST category candidates will have to be paid. For more details candidates can check official notification.