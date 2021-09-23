AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Group A posts at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Group A posts. Interested candidates can apply for these posts AIIMS Bhubaneswar official website of aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in But you can apply within 30 days from the date of issue of advertisement.

A total of 112 faculty posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 36 posts of Professor, 3 posts of Additional Processor, 8 posts of Associate Professor and 65 posts of Assistant Professor are included. For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a medical degree and a post graduation degree from a recognized university or institute. Apart from educational qualification, candidates should also have work experience. The educational qualification is different for all the posts, so candidates can check the official notification for detailed information.

Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for recruitment to the posts of Professor and Addition Professor should not be more than 58 years as on the last date of receipt of online applications. Whereas, the age of the candidate should not be more than 50 years for recruitment to the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. However, reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit. For more details candidates check official website.

UPSC: After failing in the first attempt, Aishwarya became IPS in the second attempt with this strategy

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Interested and Eligible candidates after applying online in the prescribed format along with copy of application and other necessary documents, advertisement issued to The Assistant Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, Sijua, Dumuduma, Bhubaneswar -751019 Can be sent within 30 days of receipt.

Apart from this, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to many other posts including Tutor. Interested candidates can apply for these posts AIIMS Bibinagar official website of aiimsbibinagar.edu.in You can apply through online within 30 days from the date of issue of advertisement.

UPSC Notification 2021: Commission has issued notification for this examination, will be able to apply till this date