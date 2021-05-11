AIIMS Recruitment 2021 for 700 Nursing Officer and Other Posts, Download Notice @aiimsrishikesh.edu.in





All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has printed a recruitment notification for the put up of Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Senior Resident and Junior Resident on its web site -aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has printed a recruitment notification for the put up of Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Senior Resident and Junior Resident on its web site -aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

Eligible and candidates can attend walk-in-interview from AIIMS Rishikesh from 10 Could to 31 Could 2021 (between 11 AM to 2 PM). The recruitment is being performed for brief time period task (3 months) in 500 bedded Covid Care Hospital setup by Authorities of Uttarakhand with assist of DRDO at IDPL, Rishikesh and managed by AIIMS Rishikesh

Essential Date

Stroll-in-interview Date – 10 Could to 31 Could 2021

Time – 11 AM to 2 PM

Venue – Workplace of Dean Teachers, at AIIMS Rishikesh.

AIIMS Rishikesh Emptiness:

Nursing Officer (Employees Nurse Grade – II) – 300 Posts Junior Resident – 200 Posts Technical Assistant – 100 Posts Senior Resident – 100 Posts

Eligibility Standards for AIIMS Recruitment Nursing Officer, Sr Resident, Jr Resident and Technical Assistant

Instructional Qualification:

Nursing Officer (Employees Nurse Grade – II) – BSc Nursing from recognised Institute / College or Diploma in Normal Nursing Midwifery with Two years’ expertise in a minimal 50 bedded Hospital after buying the academic qualification talked about above as relevant Junior Resident – MBBS Technical Assistant – BSc in Medical Lab Know-how with 5 years’ expertise in involved area or Diploma in Medical Lab Know-how with 8 years’ expertise in involved area Senior Resident – Publish-graduate (allied Medical)

Methods to Apply for AIIMS Recruitment Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Officer, Sr Resident, Jr Resident and Technical Assistant ?

The candidates can attend interview from 10 Could 2021 to 31 Could, 2021 (between 11 AM to 2 PM) within the Workplace of Dean Teachers, at AIIMS Rishikesh.

AIIMS Rishikesh Notification Download