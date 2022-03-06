Education

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 To fill various professorships in Gorakhpur, check eligibility, salary and how to apply.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited applications for the post of Professor. This is a golden opportunity for candidates studying in the medical field. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts till March 21, 2022. Applications will be accepted offline.

A total of 23 vacancies for various professors will be filled through this recruitment drive. These include Professor cum Principal, College of Nursing – 1 post, Associate Professor (Reader) – 2 posts in Nursing, Assistant Professor / Lecturer in Nursing – 3 posts and Tutor or Clinical Instructor – 17 posts. Candidates who want to apply for any of these posts can check the required information by visiting the notification link given below.

Educational Qualification
Candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor must have a post graduate degree in Nursing from a recognized university or institution. Must be registered as a nurse and midwife. In addition, 5 to 10 years of experience is invited. So, to apply for the post of Tutor or Click Instructor, you need to be registered with B.Sc Nursing Degree, Sister Tutor Diploma with Nurse or Midwife. In addition, you should have three years of teaching experience in nursing, for more information you can see the official notification.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Principal with Professor – up to 55 years
Associate Professor (Reader) – up to 50 years
Assistant Professor or Lecturer in Nursing – up to 50 years
Tutor or Clinical Instructor – up to 35 years

You will get this salary (pay scale) as per 7th pay commission.
Professor: Rs.168900 to Rs.220400 (Salary Level-14A)
Associate Professor: 138300-209200 (Salary Level 13-A1)
Assistant Professor: 101500-167400 (Salary Level-12)
Tutor or Clinical Instructor – Rs.56100-177500 (Salary Level-10)

How to apply?
Fill the application form available on the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in as per prescribed guidelines. Send the application along with self attested copies of the relevant documents to the Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur Kunraghat, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh-273008 by post or by speed post till 5 pm on 21st March. .

See AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification here

