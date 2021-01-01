AIIMS Recruitment for 168 Professor Posts 2021, 7th CPC under 7th CPC Salary up to 2 lakhs

Highlights AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Professorships will be recruited in 44 different departments.

Salary will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Raipur has issued notification for recruitment of Professors, Additional Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors (Group A) in various departments 2021. Online applications are starting from 20th August 2021. A total of 168 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment (AIIMS Jobs) campaign.



As per the notification issued by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, 22 different departments including different anesthesiology, biochemistry, burn and plastic surgery, radiotherapy, psychology, microbiology, generic medicine, general surgery have invited applications for Group A faculty posts. . Eligible candidates seeking medical jobs can apply for direct recruitment for professorships in AIIMS till October 04.

Vacancy Details (AIIMS Faculty Vacancy Details)

Professor – 37 posts

Additional Professor – 31 posts

Associate Professor – 52 posts

Assistant Professor – 48/83 * Posts

Total number of vacancies – 168 posts

Who can apply?

MBBS degree from any recognized university. In addition, MD and DM degrees in the relevant subject are also sought. Also, visit the notification link for post-wise teaching experience details.

Age range

Eligible applicants for the post of Professor and Additional Professor should not be more than 58 years of age, while the maximum age limit for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor is up to 50 years. However, as per government norms, there will be 03 years exemption for OBC category candidates, 10 years exemption for SC, ST, government servants and PWD (HO-OL and BL) candidates.

Also read: Indian Army Jobs: Vacancies for Indian Army Engineers, You will get a big salary, apply here

How to apply?

Candidates with all the qualifications and qualifications given on the basis of AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 notification can apply online by visiting the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in. Online applications will start from 20th August and will continue till 04th October. Please read the instructions carefully before applying.

Application fee

The application fee for General, OBC and EWS category is Rs.1000, while the application fee for SC and SST is Rs.800.

Also read: UP NHM CHO Jobs: Apply for Government Recruitment in UP Soon, Deadline Extended for 797 Vacancies

Salary will be received under 7th Pay Commission

Professor – Level-14A to 168900 – 220400

Additional Professor – Up to Rs. 148200 – 211400 (Level-13A2)

Associate Professor – 138300 – 209200 (Level-13A1)

Assistant Professor – Rs.101500 – Rs.167400 (Level-12)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website

