aiims result: AIIMS NORCET Result 2021: AIIMS Nursing Officer Result Announced, Here is the direct link – Aiims Norcet Result 2021 announced on aiimsexams.ac.in, steps to check here

Highlights AIIMS NORCET Results 2021 Announced

More than 17000 candidates passed.

Check on the official website.

AIIMS NORCET Results 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (AIIMS NORCET 2021). Candidates appearing for this exam can visit AIIMS New Delhi’s official website aiimsexams.ac.in and view their results (AIIMS NORCET Result 2021). Candidates can also check the cut-off marks and merit list with the help of login credential details.



AIIMS NORCET 2021 Online Computer Based Test (CBT) Exam was conducted on 20th November 2021. A total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) were asked in the 3 hour paper. More than 17000 students have passed this exam. The recruitment drive will fill up vacancies in four central government hospitals. The method of checking the results is given below.



How to check AIIMS NORCET Result 2021: Here it is

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Result of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) -2021’ in the recruitment here.

Step 4: AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check your roll number and rank in PDF.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET results are generated by generalization process based on 2021 percentile. Final category is given only to eligible candidates. It is worth noting that the Nursing Recruitment Quality List is only provisional and is subject to eligibility criteria.

