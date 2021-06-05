AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021 for Officer, Clerk, Ayush MO and Other Posts, Apply Online @aiimsrishikesh.edu.in





All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh is hiring 57Maternity and Baby Welfare Officer, Medical Report Officer, Medical Report Technician,Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH), Medical Officer (AYUSH), Junior Medical Report Officer (Receptionist), Social Employee, Coding Clerk.

Essential Dates

Beginning Date of Utility – 19 Could 2021 Final Date of Utility – 18 June 2021

AIIMS Rishikesh Emptiness

Maternity and Baby Welfare Officer – 01 Medical Report Officer – 04 Medical Report Technician – 38 Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH) – 1 Publish : Medical Officer AYUSH(Ayurvedic, Yoga& Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) – 5 Posts Junior Medical Report Officer(Receptionist) – 5 Posts Social Employee – 2 Posts Coding Clerk – 1 Publish

Eligibility Standards for Officer, Clerk, Ayush MO and Other Posts

Instructional Qualification:

Maternity and Baby Welfare Officer – Diploma or Diploma in Normal Nursing and Midwifery or equal from a acknowledged College/ Establishments. Expertise in Household Welfare programmer Medical Report Officer – Bachelor Diploma preferable with Science & Acknowledged College or equal.Ought to have completed one yr course in Medical file from acknowledged Establishment. Not Lower than 5 years of expertise in organizing and upkeep of Medical data in not lower than 200 Bedded Medical Hospital / Establishment. Medical Report Technician – B.sc. (Medical Information) Or 10+2 (Science) from a acknowledged Board with at the least 6 months Diploma / certificates course in Medical Report conserving from a acknowledged institute / College and 2 years’ expertise in Medical Report conserving in a hospital setup. And Potential to make use of computer systems – Arms on expertise in workplace Purposes, unfold sheets and shows. Typing speedof 35 phrases per minute in English or 30 minute in Hind Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH) – A Diploma in any of the 5 streams of AYUSH from acknowledged College/Statutory State Board/Council/Facutly of Indian drugs or equal, acknowledged below the related council. Enrolment on the central Register of that stream in central or state register of Indian Medication.5 years medical and/or Instructing Expertise in a acknowledged hospital / instructing establishment Medical Officer AYUSH(Ayurvedic, Yoga& Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) – A Diploma in related streams of AYUSH from acknowledged College/Statutory State Board/Council/Facutly of Indian drugs or equal, acknowledged below the related council.Enrolment on the central Register of that stream in central or state register of Indian Medication. 3 years medical and/or Instructing Expertise in a acknowledged hospital / instructing establishment Junior Medical Report Officer(Receptionist) – B.Sc. (Medical Information) OR 10+2 (Science) from a acknowledged Board with at the least 6 months Diploma / certificates course in Medical Report conserving from a acknowledged institute / College and 2 years’ expertise in Medical Report conserving in a hospital setup Social Employee – 10+2 from a acknowledged board and 8 years expertise as Social Employee Coding Clerk – B.Sc. (Medical Information) OR 10+2 (Science) from a acknowledged Board with at the least 6 months Diploma / certificates course in Medical Report conserving from a acknowledged institute / College and 2 years’ expertise in Medical Report conserving in a hospital setup.

Tips on how to Apply for AIIMS Recruitment Recruitment 2021 for Officer, Clerk, Ayush MO and Other Posts?

The candidates can apply on-line on official web site of AIIMS Rishikesh from 19 Could to 18 June 2021.

AIIMS Recruitment Notification Obtain

AIIMS Rishikesh Online Utility Hyperlink