AIIMS Students mocked on Ramlila, uproar when VIDEO went viral,

Some students of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) played with faith during Ramlila staging. His act is now embroiled in controversy. However, the AIIMS Student Association on Sunday said that the institution apologizes for the conduct of the play. It was not intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments. The organization also said that we will ensure that no such activity happens in future. But the anger of the people on social media was visible on the 7th sky. The demand for arrest has also started gaining momentum.

According to the news of Hindustan Times, a video clip of Ramlila staging performed by some AIIMS students is viral on social media. This play was staged by a student named Shoaib Aftab. During the Ramlila staging, he insulted the Ishta Devas while mocking the faith of Hindu religion. It is seen in the video how the actors are making fun of Ramlila. Not only this, the dialogues of Babubali film were also used during the staging.

The episode was staged in the Ramlila of AIIMS, in which Ravana’s sister Supernakha, being fascinated by Rama, prays to stay with him. Ram tells him that he cannot do this. His advice to Ravana’s sister is that if she wants, she can make such a request to her brother Lakshmana. Offensive language style was used while filming this scene. As soon as this video clip went viral on social media, people got angry after seeing it.

We expect a funny and creative act on Mhmd also. #ArrestAIIMSCulprits pic.twitter.com/YfAiuxpM2P — Team Immortal (@username_not_al) October 17, 2021

Ajit Dwivedi wrote – Joke in the name of Ram. These people do not live in this country. He should be expelled from AIIMS. If they have these sanskars, then what will these remedies do? All these culprits should be expelled from AIIMS. It was tweeted from the handle of Team Immortal that Shoaib Aftab should be hit with so many shoes that this jihadi’s wisdom can be found. These actions cannot be tolerated. Do fun leela on your community too.

Gaurav Goel has spoken of filing a criminal complaint against Unacademy Group Founder Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder Roman Saini and others for maliciously and willfully inciting religious sentiments. Another user wrote – These people do anything to humiliate us. Until they get a lesson, they will not believe it. He says that it is very important to arrest Shoaib immediately.