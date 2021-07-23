‘Ailey’ Review: A Poetic Look at the Man Behind the Dances

Too often, Alvin Ailey’s idea boils down to one dance: “Revelations”. His 1960 exploration of the black experience remains a masterpiece, but it also eclipses the person who made it. How can an artist grow up after such early success? Who was Alvin Ailey the man?

In “Ailey,” director Jamila Wignot overlays images, videos and, most importantly, voiceovers of Ailey to create a portrait as poetic and nuanced as the choreography itself. Black-and-white images of crowds entering church, children playing, dancing parties, and the dusty landscape of Texas (his birthplace) create an atmosphere. Like Ailey’s dances, the documentary lets you swim in the sensation.

Ailey’s story is told alongside the creation of “Lazarus,” a new dance by contemporary choreographer Rennie Harris, whose homage to Ailey offers an intriguing juxtaposition of past and present. In his quest to reveal the man behind the legacy, Harris tackles the theme of the resurrection. Ailey passed away in 1989, but her spirit lives on in her dancers.

His beginnings were not easy, however. Born in 1931, Ailey never knew her father and remembers “being stuck on my mother’s hip. Sloshing across the field. Branches cutting against the body of a child. Go from one place to another. Looking for a place to be. My mother went to work in the fields. I used to pick cotton.