aima mat 2021 admit for pbt and cbt will be released tomorrow

AIMA MAT 2021 Admit Card: The Internet Based Test for Management Aptitude Test 2021 has been successfully conducted by AIMA from 30th May to 20th June, 2021. Now AIMA will release the admit card for Paper Based Test and Computer Based Test on 23rd June 2021.

AIMA MAT 2021 Admit Card: All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue the admit card for Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) under Management Aptitude Test 2021 (MAT 2021) on 23rd June 2021. The admit cards will be available from 4 pm on the official website of AIMA. Candidates who have successfully registered will be able to download their admit card by visiting mat.aima.in.

MAT 2021: How to download admit card

To download the Management Aptitude Test 2021 ( MAT 2021 ) PBT & CBT Admit Card candidates first visit the official website of MIMA, mat.aima.in. After that click on Download Admit Cards link available on the homepage. Now a new tab will open. Here the candidate has to select the exam and submit by entering the registration number and date of birth. Once submitted, your admit card will appear on the screen. Candidates check the details given in the admit card. Download it for further use and take out a print copy and keep it with you.

AIMA ( AIMA ) MAT 2021 Paper Based Test and Computer Based Test is scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2021. For this the process of online registration was completed till June 21, 2021. Earlier the last date to register for PBT was June 6, 2021. As per the earlier schedule, the exam was to be conducted on June 12, 2021. Admit cards for this were to be issued on June 8. The last date for registration for CBT was June 7 and the exam was to be conducted on June 13. But these dates were postponed due to the Corona epidemic. Whereas the Internet Based Test (IBT) has been conducted from May 30 to June 20, 2021. The results of these examinations are to be declared in the first week of July.

