AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said apart from Muslims will fight for rights of other people and form an alliance in elections

Said that both Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav are two faces of the same coin. There is no difference between them. One is spreading Thakurism while the other is promoting Yadavism. In such a situation, neither of the two can be called enemy number one.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that the entire family of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is in jail. Only we speak in his favor, our speech on Azam is full. Akhilesh doesn’t even say anything. This is our direct blame on Akhilesh. Talking to TV channel News-24, he said that “Azam Khan is in jail on the charges of buffalo, goat and book theft.” The allegations against him are all wrong.

When asked by the anchor that “Azam opposed Modi-Yogi, then he reached jail, Owaisi speaks so much but nothing happens” he said that the government sees a crime on the appointment of Azam Khan and the river from Lucknow to Agra. Nothing is visible on the front and on the expressway.

AIMIM Chief said that we are not a businessman, we are a normal parliamentarian and a person doing politics.

Said that those who are thinking that we will not form an alliance with any other party or will not speak in favor of non-Muslim people, they are wrong. Responding to a question whether he would support the BJP or the SP if the number of seats to form the government falls, he said, “I will tell it only after the election results are out.”

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that there are 50 percent Muslims in Moradabad Mandal, so have not come here, but have come to make the people of Moradabad aware about their rights and entitlements. Said that I am meeting the people of the entire state and telling the people against the injustice of the Nizam.

He alleged that he receives threats daily, but he is not bothered by it. Said, “For 60 years, we were sometimes accused of terrorism, sometimes of extremism.” Said – Our community is 19 percent and everyone is against us.