AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pakistan Home Minister Sheikh Rashid saying do not mess with us in Muzaffarnagar UP –

Said that “There is no shame, you mortgage your country (Pakistan) with China and talk about Islam. To the China that has imprisoned two million Muslims.”

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who has always been in discussion with his statements, has once again come into limelight. At a meeting of his party All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslim (AIMIM) in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, he slammed Pakistan’s Home Minister Sheikh Rashid for linking him with Islam and Indian Muslims on his country’s victory in cricket. . Called him “Pakistan’s Minister Pagal Hai Bechara”.

He said that ‘there is no shame, you mortgage your country (Pakistan) with China and talk about Islam. To the China that has imprisoned two million Muslims. They are being forcibly fed pigs. You can’t even make medicine for malaria, you can’t make motorcycle tyres, India is far ahead, so don’t mess with us.’

Actually in a match of T20 World Cup Pakistan’s victory over India Excited by Sheikh Rashid posted a video of himself on social media. In this, Sheikh Rashid is praising the players of Pakistan and congratulating the people there for the victory. During this, Sheikh Rashid said, “Congratulations to all the Pakistani community, our final was today. Muslims from all over the world, Muslims of India, their feelings were with Pakistan, congratulations to all of them, this is the victory of the whole of Islam.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Muzaffarnagar riots were the worst after the partition of the country and the then ruling Samajwadi Party failed to provide justice to the victims. He claimed that people were forced to leave their homes and mosques. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party was also accused of treating Muslims as only vote banks.

He called upon the people to vote for his party in the assembly elections to be held next year. The MP claimed that his party has been raising issues not only of Muslims but also of Hindus and Dalits. Said that Muslims should use their votes properly in the UP elections. Said that you become aware and form your government. For how long will you keep laying the rugs, now the time has come to wear the crown.