AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi will enter Rajasthan and also contest elections after bihar and up

Said that “political empowerment of minorities is necessary. Independent leadership of Muslims is necessary for the country. This will strengthen the country.” Rajasthan has 200 assembly seats.

National Convener of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi Has said that his party will no longer be limited to only a few states. It will also expand its presence in other states and field its candidates in the assembly elections. After Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, he has now started creating an atmosphere for his party in Rajasthan as well. On Monday, in the capital Jaipur, he announced that the party would contest the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan as well. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are to be held at the end of 2023. Owaisi said that the party’s Rajasthan unit would be formally launched soon.

Talking to reporters, Owaisi said, “The party has decided that we will launch ourselves in Rajasthan and launch the party here.” He said that the party would be officially launched within a month and a half. We will talk to the people responsible in Rajasthan, discuss with them and try to connect many people and after that the work of the party will start again.

On the question of how many seats he will contest, Owaisi said, “Obviously if we launch the party, we will do it to contest elections. The correct picture will come out within a month.” On the question of whether his meeting was not allowed in Uttar Pradesh, he said that he would have an election meeting in Meerut.

On the question of alliance with any regional party, Owaisi said, “It is too early to say now. We will see this in a later step. First of all we are working for the establishment of the party in Rajasthan. He said there is scope for a third front in Rajasthan as people, especially the Muslim minority, are disappointed with both the Congress and the BJP.

He said that this is his second visit to Jaipur in a month and he would continue to visit other cities of the state to know the opinion of the people. Owaisi, the MP from Hyderabad, also said that there is a need to form an independent leadership of Muslims to strengthen the country.

