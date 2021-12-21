AIMIM Chief Owaisi said in Lok Sabha girls choos PM at age of 18 have sexual relationship why not get married –

Said it is against the constitutional right to freedom. The Bill should be discussed with various stakeholders and referred to the Standing Committee.

Leaders of several parties raised their voice in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the government’s decision to raise the minimum age of marriage for girls to 18 years. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi asked, “When girls at the age of 18 can choose the prime minister, have sexual relations, why can’t they get married?” Said it is against the constitutional right to freedom. The Bill should be discussed with various stakeholders and referred to the Standing Committee.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani introduced the Child Marriage Prohibition Amendment Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid heavy protests by opposition members. It proposes to raise the minimum legal age of marriage for girls from 18 years to 21 years at par with boys. Its introduction was opposed by parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP, DMK, AIMIM, Shiv Sena, RSP, BJD. The opposition parties demanded that the bill be sent to the Standing Committee of Parliament for comprehensive consideration.

Smriti Irani described this bill as an important step towards the empowerment of girls and women and said that those who are making noise in front of their seat in the House, in a way, there is an attempt to deprive women of their rights.

Opposed introduction of Bill in Lok Sabha to increase minimum #MarriageAge from 18 to 21. If 18 year olds can vote, why can’t they marry? If 18 year olds can live-in with their unmarried partners, why can’t they marry? pic.twitter.com/y3gccxGw18 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 21, 2021

She said that if the members of the opposition parties had waited and listened to them, they would have come to know that she herself is proposing to send the bill to the standing committee on behalf of the government so that it can be discussed in detail. Irani also said that women of all religions, castes and communities should get the right to equality in terms of marriage. He said that the age of marriage for girls and boys should be equal to 21 years.

Opposing the introduction of the bill, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government has brought this bill in the supplementary agenda and thus many bills are being brought in haste. Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi said that we oppose its introduction and demand that it be sent to the Standing Committee.

Saugata Roy of Trinamool Congress said that we oppose the way this bill has been introduced. ET Mohd Bashir of IUML said the bill is unconstitutional and will have far-reaching implications. This is going to affect personal law as well.