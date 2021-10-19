AIMIM chief Owaisi said – PM Modi does not even put sugar in tea due to fear of China, reminded old speech – when cricket was opposed on the martyrdom of soldiers

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reports of infiltration by the Chinese Army on the LAC. In an event in Hyderabad, he said that PM Narendra Modi is always afraid to speak on China. He said that even the Prime Minister does not put sugar in tea, for fear that China may come out. He also targeted PM Modi over the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

Owaisi said that the Prime Minister does not open his mouth on two things. One on the prices of petrol and diesel and the other on the intrusion of China. The century of petrol and diesel has happened, but PM Modi is saying that friends, do not worry. He said that China entered our country and sat down but they are not doing anything.

Owaisi said in his speech that when Pakistan attacked Pulwama, Modi said that we will kill by entering the house, then we said kill. But now that China is sitting in Doklam, Depsang and the Prime Minister of India is sitting hand in hand. Our people of Bihar were attacked but PM Modi remained silent.

Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad

Owaisi said that we want to ask the Prime Minister of India that 9 of our jawans have been killed and on 24th India is preparing to play T20 match with Pakistan. Didn’t you say that Indian soldiers are dying and Manmohan Singh’s government is feeding biryani to Pakistan.

He said that today Pakistan is playing T20 in Kashmir with the lives of the people of India, but what are you doing. What is IB, Amit Shah doing in Kashmir?

Let us inform that on October 17, two Bihari laborers were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. In the last 15 days, terrorists have targeted 13 civilians. There are more non-local laborers and workers in this. In view of this, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed in the valley. People coming to work are migrating from Kashmir.