Aimim mla refuse to sing vande mataram on closure of bihar assembly session bjp slammed them

AIMIM MLAs protested against the singing of Vande Mataram in the house, members of BJP retaliated fiercely. BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur said that their thinking is like Taliban and they want to make this country also Taliban.

On Friday, the winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly concluded with Vande Mataram. MLAs of Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM protested against singing Vande Mataram in the House and did not sing the national anthem. After which the BJP MLA hit back at the AIMIM MLAs and said that these people want to make the country Taliban.

After the House ended, AIMIM Legislature Party leader Akhtarul Iman opposed the singing of the national anthem in the assembly, saying it was being forced. Nothing like this is written in the constitution. He also said that it is against our traditions. Earlier also there was national anthem and national anthem. But it was not sung inside the house. A new tradition has been started which was no longer needed.

Apart from this, he said that there is love and brotherhood in the constitution. It talks about respect for all religions. That’s why I do not sing Vande Mataram and will not sing. At the same time, he said that no one can question our patriotism with this. We have faith in the country and no one can forcibly ask us to sing Vande Mataram.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Sanjay Singh even asked the MLAs of Owaisi’s party to leave the country. The BJP MLA said that those who have a problem with singing Vande Mataram inside the house do not love their country. A person living in this country will have to sing Vande Mataram. Otherwise they don’t need to stay in this country and they should go to another country.