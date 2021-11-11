aimim mp asaduddin owaisi again reacted on sp chief akhilesh yadav jinnah remarks

Recently, the ruckus over the statement made by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav regarding Mohammad Ali Jinnah is still not over. On Thursday, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said about Akhilesh Yadav's statement that Jinnah was the one who broke India and created Pakistan.

In a rally organized in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi said about the SP chief’s statement that Akhilesh Yadav mentioned Jinnah. You (Akhilesh) read that Sardar Patel, Nehru, Gandhi and Jinnah were all barristers. The name of the one who broke India and created Pakistan was Jinnah. Hope you won’t make such mistake again.

In fact, on October 31, while addressing a program in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that Sardar Patel used to recognize the land and take decisions after looking at the land. He used to understand the land only then he used to take decisions, hence he is known as Iron Man. During this time he had also said that Sardar Patel ji, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah had come as barristers after studying in the same institution. He did his studies at the same place. He became a barrister. He brought freedom. If he had to face any kind of struggle, then he did not back down.

This statement of Akhilesh Yadav was also objected by the leaders of many other parties including BJP. Even during that time, Asaduddin Owaisi had targeted Akhilesh Yadav for these statements and said that he should understand that Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Our ancestors already rejected Jinnah’s Two Nation Theory and accepted India as their country.

Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also asked Jinnah to apologize to the people for his statement. CM Yogi Adityanath had said that some people are not deterring their divisive mindset. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav’s statement demonstrates this. He should apologize to the people of the country for glorifying Jinnah.