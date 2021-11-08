aimim mp asaduddin owaisi said rss chief mohan bhagwat should clarify over nishad party chief statement about lord ram

Asaduddin Owaisi, MP from Hyderabad, said about the statement of Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is an expert in DNA. He should give his explanation regarding the above statement of Lord Ram.

Sanjay Nishad, president of BJP’s ally Nishad Party in Uttar Pradesh, gave a controversial statement about Lord Ram and said that he was not the son of Dasharatha. On his statement, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi sought an answer from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and said that you are an expert in DNA.

On Monday, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said about the statement of Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is an expert in DNA. He should give his explanation regarding the statement made by Sanjay Nishad on Lord Ram. At the same time, he said that senior leaders of BJP and Sangh should also speak in this matter.

In fact, recently, Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad, while talking to the media at the Circuit House of Prayagraj, said that Lord Shri Ram and Nishad Raj were born at Makhoda Ghat. At the same time, while describing Lord Rama as the so-called son of King Dasharatha, he said that eating kheer does not give birth to a child.

RSS’ chief Mohan Bhagwat who is an expert in DNA should clarify the Nishad Party chief’s reported statement (Lord Ram was born in a Nishad family and that he was not the son of King Dashrath). BJP & RSS’ prominent leaders should speak on this: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief pic.twitter.com/csQKeX38Io — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Apart from this, while giving a controversial statement, he also said that even his parents and Ayodhya residents could not understand Lord Ram. But only Nishad Raj recognized the real power of Lord Rama. One who recognizes God, his status becomes greater than that of God and Nishad Raj also has the same status. At the same time, he said that he came to know about these things from a library in Israel.

For the upcoming assembly elections, BJP has tied up with Nishad Party and Apna Dal. However, Sanjay Nishad keeps on targeting the BJP over the Nishad reservation. Recently, Sanjay Nishad said that until the reservation is not given, the people of his community will not vote. If BJP does not fulfill its promise, then it can have an impact on the alliance as well. Recently, Sanjay Nishad has also said that his party will contest 52 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.