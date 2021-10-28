aimim spokesperson waris pathan replied bjp leader anila singh statement in news 24 tv debate over uttarpradesh assembly election issue

Responding to these statements of BJP spokesperson, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said that how lovingly she was explaining that BJP is such a good party. Everyone knows how BJP crossed 2 to 300. Their agenda is cow, ganga, riot, temple.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due next year. Before the elections, the era of alliance formation and deterioration has started between the political parties. AIMIM President Owaisi has turned to other parties after Om Prakash Rajbhar did not have an alliance with SubhaSP. During the TV debate on this issue, when the BJP spokesperson started praising his party, the AIMIM leader said that you have a monopoly on the riots and your agenda is the cow and the temple.

Responding to a question on anchor Manak Gupta’s debate show on TV channel News24, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh said that I was listening to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan. He was saying that if there are leaders of all castes, then who are the leaders of Muslims. At the same time, Anila Singh told Waris Pathan that if you talk about Muslims, then there are no Muslims in Jat, Gurjar, Rajput and Tyagi community.

Further the BJP spokesperson said that why do you separate Muslims. I come from west region. There are many Mool Jats here. Whenever there is talk of community development, everyone sits together. You are the ones who do politics of division. BJP is continuously moving ahead with the thinking of Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Responding to these statements of BJP spokesperson, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said that how lovingly she was explaining that BJP is such a good party. Everyone knows how BJP crossed 2 to 300. Their agenda is cow, ganga, riot, temple. Without this, they do not come forward. He has mastery in riots. There is a monopoly in lying. All of you have reached here by doing Gujarat model. No one has forgotten Gujarat. 2002 We all remember what you guys did. All you have to do is do the community division… you have to talk about the community.

Let us inform that Omprakash Rajbhar, President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SubhaSP) has left Owaisi and joined hands with Samajwadi Party (SP) President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. On quitting with the Subhasp, Owaisi said that he took his party’s decision and broke the alliance with us but we will contest the elections. We are preparing to contest on 100 seats. We are in talks with other parties as well.