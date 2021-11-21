AIMIM will fight for 100 seats in UP elections, Asaduddin Owaisi said – talks are going on with two-three parties on alliance

Asaduddin Owaisi, who has announced to contest the assembly elections in UP, says that his party is in a position to win the elections.

For the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, all the political parties are busy working out their equations. On one hand, the ruling BJP under the leadership of UP CM Yogi Adityanath is intensifying its campaign. At the same time, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also raised alarm bells for other parties by announcing that his party will field candidates for 100 seats.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, ‘Our party has decided to contest on 100 seats. We are in talks with one or two more political parties and time will tell whether we have an alliance or not, but we are in a position to win the elections.

Lucknow | Our party has decided to contest elections on 100 seats. We’re in talks with 1-2 more parties & time will tell if we form an alliance or not. We’re in a position to win the elections: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on UP Assembly Elections pic.twitter.com/Am6r2Y8Wj1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2021

Asaduddin Owaisi has been preparing the ground for the assembly elections in UP for a long time and at one time he was preparing to contest the elections with the help of Subhasp. However, at the last moment, Subhaspa President Om Prakash Rajbhar parted ways and after meeting Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav announced to contest elections in UP with Samajwadi Party.

Owaisi is looking for allies for alliance

Expressing displeasure after this decision of Om Prakash Rajbhar, Asaduddin Owaisi had said that he (Om Prakash Rajbhar) decided his party and broke the alliance with us but we will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh. Now in the changed equations, Asaduddin Owaisi is looking for new allies for the alliance and he mentioned that his party is in talks with one or two parties. Owaisi claims that his party is in a position to win the UP elections.

The AIMIM chief has been a frequent attacker on the Yogi Adityanath government of UP and has been raising issues related to the interests of the Muslim community in the public forum. Apart from this, he has been trying to surround the BJP on the issue of Babri demolition issue, Citizenship Amendment Act and lynching. With Owaisi’s decision to contest 100 seats, it can prove to be a headache for SP-BSP and Congress as well.