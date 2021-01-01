Air Chief at the Commander’s Conference: IAF Commander’s Conference

Air Chief Marshal R. Of. Bhadauria told his commanders in Gandhinagar on Wednesday that the Indian Air Force (IAF) should prepare itself for a 24-hour operation and focus on enhancing its capabilities.Addressing the Commanders Conference at Southwest Air Command, Bhadauria appealed to the commanders to enhance the understanding and capabilities of the new generation of warriors to take advantage of modern methods of training.

The two-day conference concluded on Wednesday with a review of the mission and readiness to carry out the target.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Air Force, Bhadauria, while interacting with airmen and civilian personnel, lauded them for their significant contribution in strategic deployment and disciplined initiatives to tackle the Covid crisis.

