Air Force plane was burnt to ashes, shocking pictures surfaced, people are praying like this

People have started praying for everyone on social media platforms as soon as the news of the crash of the army helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife came.

An Indian Air Force helicopter has crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The helicopter was carrying 14 people, including Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, defense assistant and Air Force pilot. The area where this helicopter crashed is a wooded area. The pictures that have come out after the crash of the helicopter are heart-wrenching. After the video of this accident surfaced, people on social media are praying for all the people aboard the helicopter.

So far 8 people have been rescued after this accident, in which the condition of 5 people is said to be critical. In addition, two bodies have been recovered. According to the information, the rescued people have been taken to the Wellington base for treatment.

Expressing grief over the incident, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the accident of the chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat. I pray for everyone’s well being.”

Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board.

I pray for everyone’s safety, wellbeing. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 8, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also tweeted and prayed for the well being of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others aboard the helicopter.

Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

The Congress party’s official Twitter handle tweeted, “The country is praying for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat and everyone.” Seeing pictures of the helicopter burning in smoke, users are praying for the well being of all aboard.

Helicopter was carrying 14 people

Indian Air Force has informed by tweeting that, IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter met with an accident near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu today. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. 14 people were on board the military helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu. These included CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Nayak Vivek Kumar, L/Nayak B Sai Teja, Havildar Satpal.