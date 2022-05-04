Air Force veteran wins primary, runs to become the only Black woman Republican in Congress



Jennifer-Ruth Green, an Air Force veteran, won the Republican primary in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, entering a general election contest where she is the only black female Republican in Congress.

“I will fight for Republican policy and show how they benefit all Americans, regardless of our differences,” Green said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital early Wednesday. Early victory Tuesday night.

“As an African American woman, and the only African American Republican woman elected to the House, I can be a different and more effective messenger to convey conservative policies to voters who generally do not support Republicans.” The first black woman to be elected to Congress as a Republican is Republican Mia Love, R-Utah, and she served from 2015 to 2019.

Green stressed that Americans from all backgrounds should be united in the crisis that America has faced under President Biden.

“People of all backgrounds and colors are now seeing how bad the Biden-Pelosi agenda is for America,” he said. “Inflation is at its highest for more than 40 years. Gas prices have reached record highs. Many young people are wondering if they will ever be able to afford a home.”

“The American people are smart and they can think for themselves,” he added. “They don’t need to be told how to vote based on age, race or gender. Americans of all races are coming to recognize that we were better off 18 months ago than we are today.”

“I support giving people their hands up, not hand-outs,” Green insisted. “Instead of judging our welfare programs based on how many people they help, we should judge them by how many return to their feet and become self-sufficient.” His campaign platform calls for financial accountability, free-market reform and limitations of government regulations.

Green denounced Democrats’ stance on abortion as “extreme” and “out of touch” that science supports a pro-life position. He also mentioned the disproportionate impact of abortion on the black community.

“I’m blatantly pro-life,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “Science shows that life begins during pregnancy and that an unborn child is a distinct, developing, complete human being. I find the Washington Democrats’ position on abortion extremely extreme and out of touch.”

“The American people do not support abortion as a demand until the moment of birth at the expense of the taxpayer,” he added. “Abortion affects the African-American community the most negatively and I will continue to speak out against it.”

Green has previously denounced “insulting” and “shameful” that black Americans cannot or will not get IDs to vote. He said black voters were “not a monolith” and stressed that Republicans could enter with them.

Green, a 2005 graduate of the US Air Force Academy, served as the counter-intelligence mission commander in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After his deployment, he served as deputy chief of a nuclear command post. He retired from the military after twelve years, but is currently serving in the Indiana Air National Guard.

He serves his community as an educator and founded the MissionAero Pipeline, a nonprofit that seeks to change the lives of at-risk youth, inspire STEM careers and set students on a path to learning in the aerospace industry.

Green’s fight in the 1st Congressional District of Indiana. A Republican has not won a seat since 1928. Frank Mravan, the Democratic candidate, won the 2020 election with 56.6% of the vote.

“Congratulations to Jennifer-Ruth Green for her early victory,” National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement Tuesday. “Jennifer-Ruth is a trailblazer, an veteran and the perfect candidate to redden this seat in November.”