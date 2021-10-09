Air India Kashmir Princess bombing 1955: Air India plane bombing 1955 when Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai was targeted

Air India is in the headlines these days. The reason for this is to return home after 68 years. Nearly seven decades after the nationalization of Air India in 1953, the company is again in the hands of the founder of the Tata Group in 1932. Air India was once the ruler of Indian aviation. In the 50s and 60s, when all the monsters in Asia, including China, did not have modern long-range aircraft, Air India had the best aircraft of that time. In 1955, Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai was scheduled to attend a conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Bandung, Indonesia, but China did not have an aircraft capable of covering such a long distance. He then opted for an Air India flight for a chartered flight. However, a very bad memory was added as a plane bomb exploded on South China Sea, killing 16 people.

The plane flew without the Chinese prime minister

April 11, 1955 was an unfortunate day when an Air India plane was the first to be bombed. The target was then-Prime Minister Zhou Enlai of China, but the medical emergency was a boon for him and he survived. In fact, according to the pre-determined schedule, the Chinese Prime Minister was to leave Hong Kong for Jakarta on April 11, 1955. Air India’s chartered plane ‘Kashmir Princess’ was to fly. It was a Lockheed-L-749A constellation aircraft. The ‘Kashmir Princess’ flew from Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Airport. Coincidentally, it was not Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai. He was told he did not climb due to a medical emergency. The plane had 14 passengers, mostly journalists from Xinhua and Eastern Europe. In addition there were 5 crew and cabin members.

Is AI always a government company? Why did you have to sell? Answer to every question on Air India

There was a big explosion about 5 hours after the flight

About 5 hours after the flight, the plane had a major explosion in the South China Sea, in which pilot D.K. At least 16 people were killed, including Stewardess Gloria Eva Berry. But 3 people survived which was nothing short of a miracle. Three lucky co-pilots MC Dixit, land maintenance engineer Anant Karnik and navigator J. C. reader. The trio swam for 12 hours in the South China Sea until fishermen released them. He was later escorted safely to Singapore by a British warship. Then five crew-cabin members – d. K. Jatar, Gloria Eva Berry, MC Dixit, Anant Karnik and J. C. Pathak was awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. He was the first citizen to be honored with the Ashoka Chakra.



There was a plot to assassinate the Prime Minister of China, KTM’s spy had planted a time bomb!

The investigation revealed that the time bomb planted in the wheel of the Kashmir Princess plane had detonated. The blast is believed to have been carried out by Guomingang (Chinese Nationalist Party) and was aimed at assassinating Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai. The man accused of planting a time bomb on the plane was an airport employee, Chou Chu, a Guomindang spy. There was a full-blown plan to assassinate the Chinese prime minister, but he did not board the plane due to a medical emergency.

The picture of Air India will not change overnight, Tata will have to work hard

‘Medical emergency’ saves Chinese PM Zhou Enlai

Zhou En was told the reason for not boarding the plane was that he had to undergo appendix surgery in an emergency. However, it is also said that the Chinese Prime Minister was already aware of the danger and that is why he did not climb on the Kashmir princess at the last moment. China later blamed the CIA for the bombing, which Washington denied. However, in April 2004, China classified secret diplomatic files from 1949 to 1955, describing the explosion as the Guomingang conspiracy.

