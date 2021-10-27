Air India stopped giving tickets on loan to the government as soon as it became private, orders the departments, book in cash

After the departure of Air India to the Tata group, the company has stopped the credit facility, after which government departments and ministries will have to buy tickets in cash only.

Aviation company Air India has taken a big step as soon as it becomes private. Under this, she will no longer give tickets on credit to any ministry or department of the central government.

In such a situation, the Ministry of Finance has directed all the Ministries and Departments of the Central Government to pay the dues of Air India and buy the tickets from the airline in cash. Air India has given this information. The Finance Ministry has also issued a memorandum in this regard.

It is worth noting that Air India has now become private and a few days ago it was bought by the Tata group. In such a situation, those officers will be in big trouble, who till now used to travel on government expenses.

In fact, in the year 2009, Air India had this facility that the officials of the Ministries and Departments of the Government of India could travel on government expenses, whether it was a domestic flight or an international flight. Later, the ticket cost was settled between the government and Air India, so the government is getting a lot of dues from Air India. That is why by issuing a memorandum, the Ministry of Finance has directed the ministries and departments to pay this dues and buy tickets in cash from now on.

What is the history of Air India

Air India was earlier a Tata Group company, which was founded by JRD Tata in the year 1932. But when it was nationalized after independence in 1947, Tata Airlines bought 49 per cent of its shares.

In the year 1953, the government bought the ownership rights from the founder of this company, J.D. Tata. After which the name of the company became Air India International Limited. Now after 68 years, the ownership of the company was again given to the Tata Group. Earlier in the year 2018 also, the government had tried to sell Air India. But this effort of the government had failed.