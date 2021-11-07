Air pollution started suffocating after Diwali? These are the best air purifiers under 10,000 rupees in November 2021 as pollution increased in various cities after Diwali These air purifiers coming within 10 thousand rupees

According to experts, by using an air purifier, you can also avoid diseases that spread through the air.

After Diwali, the sudden increase in air pollution in many cities including the national capital Delhi became a cause of concern for the people. In some cities, due to this, it became difficult for people to breathe. In such a situation, air purifiers show the way of relief to some extent. There are a lot of companies in the market offering air purifiers according to the current requirement, which can be quite handy and can also fit in your budget. Let us know which Air Purifiers are coming in the budget of 10 thousand rupees:

Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier: Philips AC12165/20 Air Purifier is priced at Rs. 9,999. It is claimed that it can clean standard rooms of 226-333 sq ft area in just 12 minutes. It offers a 4-stage filtration process through pre filter, activated carbon filter and double layered H13 grade HEPA filter.

Sharp FP-F40E Air Purifier: The Sharp FP-F40E Air Purifier is priced at Rs 9,990. It comes with an H14 grade HEPA filter along with an active carbon filter. It also has the Sharp Air Purifier Plasmacluster Technology, which uses a natural method of purification and is certified by over 30 global labs.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3: The price of Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier is Rs 9,999. It comes with an OLED display, which shows PM 2.5 concentration, temperature and humidity in real time. The air purifier also comes with Wi-Fi connection and working mode. This works perfectly for rooms up to 484 square feet.

Realme Air Purifier: The cheapest option in this list is Realme Tech Life and the price of this air purifier is Rs 7,999. It comes with a high CADR of 330 m3/h and comes with five wind mode settings. Not only this, it has an H12 grade HEPA filter and a high-precision air quality sensor.

Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier: Rs 8,499 The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 comes with features like 6-stage filtration system. It covers an area of ​​602 square feet and comes with four different working modes.