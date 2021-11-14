Air Route to Belarus Closed to Migrants in Bid to Halt Crisis

“Everything we have is legal for visas and tickets,” he said. “Why can’t we just fly Kurds?”

Some passengers said they had abandoned their plans to travel to Belarus and back to Iraq because of the ban, but Yusuf, 20, said he would visit the Belarusian consulate in Dubai on Monday in the hope of working. “I don’t want to come back,” he said.

On Friday, Turkish carriers said they would not fly Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni passengers to Minsk, and on Saturday, Syrian Airlines, Cham Wings, said in a statement that it had suspended flights from Damascus to Minsk in response to the situation. Belarusian-Polish border.

The ban appeared to be achieving its goal.

In Iraq, travel agents say they have begun telling customers not to go to Minsk. “I’m advising people not to go into this situation, because there’s no guarantee,” said Arkan Othman, the agent.

It wasn’t just a ban, Mr. Othman said. Although its customers somehow managed to reach Belarus, many Iraqis there have been found stranded on the border in extreme temperatures.

And if they are able to successfully cross the border, migrants still need to find a way out of the so-called restricted zone, one of the oldest and most dense forests in Europe, and send a message to local aid groups.

Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis 1 card out of 6 The migration crisis. Be aware that the influx of migrants on the EU’s eastern border has led to a growing stalemate between Belarus and the EU: European accusations against Belarus EU leaders claim that Alexander G. Belarussian dictator Lukashenko has created this crisis to shelter his opponents and punish European countries for imposing sanctions. Fear of humanitarian crisis. Migrants are stranded in the dense jungles along the border, facing severe cold and approaching winter. They cannot enter the European Union or return to Belarus. Many have died of hypothermia.

The body of a Syrian man trying to cross the border was found on Friday, local police said. He is the ninth migrant to die trying to enter the European Union, officials said.