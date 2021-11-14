Air Route to Belarus Closed to Migrants in Bid to Halt Crisis
In an effort to avert a humanitarian crisis that has left thousands stranded on Belarus’s border, Dubai on Sunday began banning travelers from Iraq from traveling from the emirate to Belarus, cutting off the last major air route from the Middle East to Minsk. With Poland.
According to travel agents and travelers, Syrians, including Iraqis, have been barred from boarding airlines in Dubai, despite having Belarusian visas. Some had saved their lives to travel.
The flight ban came after European Union members relaxed visa rules in August after a fierce political campaign sparked by the influx of thousands of Iraqi migrants attracted to Belarus. Hoping to enter the European Union, they were instead found in frozen jungle camps on the borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.
The European Union (EU) has called Belarus’s move an attempt to “arm” the migrants and provoke a crisis in order to punish the EU for its criticism of its powerful leader Alexander Lukashenko.
Over the weekend, several airlines in the region imposed effective bans, similar to those imposed in Dubai. But the effect was more immediate in Dubai, where airline staff prevented some passengers from boarding and effectively trapped them.
Some Kurds in Dubai, fleeing Iraq primarily for economic reasons, said they had been barred from boarding Belarussian-owned Belavia-operated flights.
“Now we are waiting for God’s mercy inside the airport cafeteria,” said Zanyar Kawan, 21, of whom many immigrants are Iraqi Kurds. “But it seems that God’s mercy will not come.”
Another passenger, who asked to be identified only as Yusuf for fear of reprisals, was told by Belarusian staff that at least 50 passengers had been prevented from boarding a flight from Dubai to Minsk in the Iraqi Kurdish town of Sulaymaniyah.
“Everything we have is legal for visas and tickets,” he said. “Why can’t we just fly Kurds?”
Some passengers said they had abandoned their plans to travel to Belarus and back to Iraq because of the ban, but Yusuf, 20, said he would visit the Belarusian consulate in Dubai on Monday in the hope of working. “I don’t want to come back,” he said.
On Friday, Turkish carriers said they would not fly Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni passengers to Minsk, and on Saturday, Syrian Airlines, Cham Wings, said in a statement that it had suspended flights from Damascus to Minsk in response to the situation. Belarusian-Polish border.
The ban appeared to be achieving its goal.
In Iraq, travel agents say they have begun telling customers not to go to Minsk. “I’m advising people not to go into this situation, because there’s no guarantee,” said Arkan Othman, the agent.
It wasn’t just a ban, Mr. Othman said. Although its customers somehow managed to reach Belarus, many Iraqis there have been found stranded on the border in extreme temperatures.
And if they are able to successfully cross the border, migrants still need to find a way out of the so-called restricted zone, one of the oldest and most dense forests in Europe, and send a message to local aid groups.
Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis
The migration crisis. Be aware that the influx of migrants on the EU’s eastern border has led to a growing stalemate between Belarus and the EU:
The body of a Syrian man trying to cross the border was found on Friday, local police said. He is the ninth migrant to die trying to enter the European Union, officials said.
But activists say the actual death toll is much higher.
On the Polish side of the Belarusian border, the situation remained tense on Sunday with a large presence of police officers and soldiers. The government in Warsaw has banned all non-local residents, including journalists and doctors, from approaching the border.
Polish police Said Sunday They detained 22 Iraqi citizens out of 50 people crossing the border near the city of Starzina. About 80 miles from where the migrants have gathered in Belarus.
Belarusian troops were recorded destroying border fences on the Polish border and blinding Polish units with strobe lights and laser beams. Polish border guard Said on Twitter.
Polish Prime Minister Mateuz Moraviki told the Polish Press Agency on Sunday that the border situation was “too far advanced” and suggested that Poland, along with Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, could implement Article 4 of the NATO agreement if the territorial integrity of a member state was threatened. Military consultations are then required.
A Polish soldier was also killed at the border by gunfire late Saturday, officials said.
Sangar Khalil Contributed to the report in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.
