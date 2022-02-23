Air scare for singer Elton John on way to New York City concert
The singer’s private jet had to make an emergency landing.
The jet apparently suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000 feet up in the air, en route to New York City from the UK. It happened around the coast of Southern Ireland.
The plane was forced to turn back.
The pilot then had to abort two landing attempts at the airport because of high winds.
The plane eventually landed safely and Elton John boarded another flight to New York and was able to perform as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.
ALSO READ | NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses violence, hate crimes in exclusive one-on-one
———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Air #scare #singer #Elton #John #York #City #concert
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.