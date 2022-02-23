World

Air scare for singer Elton John on way to New York City concert

2 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin

Air scare for singer Elton John on way to New York City concert

NEW YORK (WABC) — Elton John hit the stage at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, just hours after a scare in mid-air.

The singer’s private jet had to make an emergency landing.

The jet apparently suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000 feet up in the air, en route to New York City from the UK. It happened around the coast of Southern Ireland.

The plane was forced to turn back.

The pilot then had to abort two landing attempts at the airport because of high winds.

The plane eventually landed safely and Elton John boarded another flight to New York and was able to perform as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

ALSO READ | NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses violence, hate crimes in exclusive one-on-one

EMBED >More News Videos

In an exclusive interview, New York City Mayor Eric Adams addresses crime that has plagued the city, and at the heart of it, Asians who are often the victims.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Air #scare #singer #Elton #John #York #City #concert

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted on All Counts: Live Updates

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment