Air ticket to Canada: Indian Rt-Pcr test is not valid: Canada does not recognize India’s Rt-pcr test

Air fares to Canada: Direct flights from India to Canada have been suspended. Since then, the cost of moving to Canada has increased almost 5-fold to ₹ 300,000. These fares include one way tickets, food and accommodation during the quarantine period. In addition, RT PCR testing is also included in this cost. The cost of going to Canada on a normal day from India was 60,000.

Most of the people who go to Canada from India are students. They now have to travel around the world to reach Canada. Canada has banned direct flights from India till September 21, 2021. As a result, students traveling to Canada can travel to Canada via Qatar, Mexico, Maldives, Serbia, Ukraine, Ethiopia, etc. In the process, they have to complete a period of isolation at these airports and also provide evidence that the coronavirus is negative through RT PCR testing.



Read also: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.59% stake in this PSU bank, will you invest?

India’s rt-pcr is not valid

Recently, Sujit Kumar of Bengaluru completed a 3-day isolation in Doha on Wednesday. They had to spend separate money to stay in the isolation period. They may have to wait another 7 days to get to Canada. Kumar said, “India’s RT-PCR tests are not accepted in Canada. As a result, people going to Canada now have to go to another country at their own expense after spending the isolation period and taking RT-PCR tests.”

UK rents also rose

The one-way fare from New Delhi to London has reached close to Rs 4 lakh. Senior IAS officer Sanjeev Gupta tweeted on Saturday that the single fare from Delhi to London on August 26 was Rs 3.95 lakh. This is not a first class fare, but an economy class fare from British Airways.

UAE fares also increased

Ticket prices for New Delhi to Dubai have gone up to Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. At the same time, the ticket price between Mumbai and Dubai has gone up by more than Rs 36,000. The cost of travel from Kochi to UAE is more than Rs 22,000. A spokesperson for Namaste Travel and Tourism said it could take another 15-20 days for passenger traffic to return to normal and fares could return to the level of Rs 8-12 lakh.

Also read: Railways increased the frequency of many trains on the occasion of the festival, is your train also included in the list?