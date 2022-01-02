Aircraft fuel prices up by 2.75 percent, commercial gas cylinders cheaper by Rs 102.5

Aircraft fuel (ATF) prices have been increased by 2.75 per cent amid increase in international crude oil prices. However, the prices of commercial use gas cylinders (LPG) have been cut by Rs 102.5 per cylinder. LPG prices have come down for the first time since October 2021. According to the price notification of the public sector petroleum companies, the ATF price in the national capital has been increased by Rs 2,039.63 per kl to Rs 76,062.04 per kl.

Earlier in December, fuel prices were cut twice. ATF prices had come down in the second fortnight of November and mid-December due to the fall in international oil prices. After that the price of crude oil has gone up at the international level.

In mid-November, ATF prices had touched an all-time high of Rs 80,835.04 per kilolitre. After that, on December 15, an overall reduction in ATF prices was done by Rs 6,812.25 per kiloliter or 8.4 per cent.

Aircraft fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month. At the same time, the price of gas cylinders for commercial use is revised on the first of every month.

The price of 19 kg LPG cylinder for commercial use has been cut by Rs 102.5. These cylinders are used by hotels and restaurants. This is the first reduction in LPG prices after October 6, 2021. On December 1, the price of LPG cylinder for commercial use had increased from Rs 1,734 to Rs 2,101 per cylinder.

However, there has been no change in the prices of the 14.2 kg cylinder used in the kitchen. It has been kept at Rs 899.50 per cylinder. There has been no change in the price of LPG cylinder from October 6. However, before that, from July 2021, almost every month, its prices were increasing by Rs 100 per cylinder. There has been no change in the price of vehicle fuel… petrol and diesel for the last two months. Petrol in Delhi is selling at Rs 95.41 and diesel at Rs 86.67 per liter.