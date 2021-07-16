Aircraft Made Emergency Landing In Russia After Engine Failure – Siberia: Russian plane made emergency landing due to engine failure, all 19 passengers safe

The An-28 plane went missing from the Tomsk region of western Siberia on Friday.

Moscow. A Russian plane made an emergency landing in Siberia. Russian officials said on Friday that the plane had initially lost contact. According to officials, all 19 passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe. The regional branch of the Russian emergency ministry had earlier said the An-28 plane had disappeared from the Tomsk region of western Siberia on Friday.

one of the two engines broke down

One of the plane’s two engines had failed, forcing it to make a landing. The An-28 is a Soviet-designed turboprop aircraft. It is used for short distance flight. Many budget airlines use them in Russia and some other countries.

It is noteworthy that Interfax and TASS agencies informed about the missing of the plane. Earlier it was reported that there were 13 people on the plane, while the RIA Novosti agency said that there were 17 people.

On July 6 this month, contact with a Russian plane was lost. There were 29 people on board the plane. Aircraft number An-26 was on its way from Petropavlos in Russia to Palana. He lost contact during the landing.