AirDroid 4.2.7.1 APK for Android – Download

by SAND STUDIO
access and manage your Android device or tablet from Windows PC or Mac.
More about AirDroid
AirDroid allows you to transfer and share files with your friends as well as with your computer. With AirDroid access and manage your Android device or tablet from Windows PC or Mac. It works wireless and free. Transfer files between your devices or share files with your friends.
Features:
A few of the features of AirDroid are as following
- Delight Your Multi-Screen Life
Manage and access your Android phone from Windows, Mac, or the Web using AirDroid.
- Better focused
Calls, SMS, and the app notifications you allowed, mirrored to the large computer screen you are focused on.
- Better equipped
Type with a full physical keyboard and control with a mouse. Transfer things faster without looking for a cable. Better equipment, better life.
- Better connected
Control your Android from your computer and use any apps on computers, like WhatsApp, WeChat, and Line. (root NOT required for AirDroid.).
- Notification Mirror
Mirror phone notifications from any allowed apps to your computer. Reply to mobile messages (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and Kik) from desktop clients only.
- SMS & Contacts management
Send and receive SMS, and manage phone contacts from the desktop using AirDroid.
- Backup & Sync
Backup photos and videos from phone to computer.（Desktop client only)
Share clipboard between phone and computer.
Operating System: Android
Price: Free
Technical file information
- Package name:
- com.sand.airdroid
- Version:
- 4.2.7.1 (30301)
- File size:
- 42.3 MB
- Updated:
- July 12, 2021
- Minimum Android version:
- Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich, API 14)
- Screen DPI:
- nodpi
- Architecture:
- armeabi-v7a
- MD5:
- a11b960e757730f6ab3418db75f24961
- SHA1:
- d95a9bf1e85737cc1c7c51145ceb7d4820c94474
What’s new in this version of AirDroid?
- Other bug fixes and improvements.
