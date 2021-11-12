Airlines Move to Curb Flow of Migrants to Belarus

There is a long and growing list of players in the struggle for immigration to the European Union: Belarus, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Russia, Germany, the European Union, the United Nations, Iraq, Syria and Turkey.

Belarus has granted visas to thousands of people, most of them from Iraq and Syria, to fly to their capital, Minsk, and then take them to the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, the EU countries that deny them entry. Immigrants with visas in hand are flying to Istanbul, Moscow and elsewhere to get to Belarus.

Some routes were closed on Friday after the European Union put pressure on some airlines. Turkish Civil Aviation and Belarusian Airlines, Belavia, both announced on Friday morning that Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni nationals would no longer be allowed to fly to Belarus.

“Due to the issue of illegal border crossings between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided that citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen who wish to travel to Belarus from Turkish airports will not be allowed to purchase tickets and boarding until further notice.” Turkey’s statement was published on Twitter, Said.