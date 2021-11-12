Airlines Move to Curb Flow of Migrants to Belarus
There is a long and growing list of players in the struggle for immigration to the European Union: Belarus, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Russia, Germany, the European Union, the United Nations, Iraq, Syria and Turkey.
Belarus has granted visas to thousands of people, most of them from Iraq and Syria, to fly to their capital, Minsk, and then take them to the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, the EU countries that deny them entry. Immigrants with visas in hand are flying to Istanbul, Moscow and elsewhere to get to Belarus.
Some routes were closed on Friday after the European Union put pressure on some airlines. Turkish Civil Aviation and Belarusian Airlines, Belavia, both announced on Friday morning that Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni nationals would no longer be allowed to fly to Belarus.
“Due to the issue of illegal border crossings between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided that citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen who wish to travel to Belarus from Turkish airports will not be allowed to purchase tickets and boarding until further notice.” Turkey’s statement was published on Twitter, Said.
Belavia, which operates joint flights with Turkish Airlines from Istanbul, has hinted in a message on its website that passengers from Iraq, Syria and Yemen will not be allowed on board flights from Turkey to Belarus and will be offered a full refund.
Earlier in the week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would “look into how to approve third-country airlines active in human trafficking, including blacklisting.”
It is not clear how the EU will define “human trafficking” or how an airline should distinguish between tourists and migrants. Most Iraqis traveling from Istanbul have traveled to Belarus on visas.
And not all roads are cut. Travel agents working with people looking to move to Belarus said they were working to find alternatives. On Friday evening, there were still flights from Dubai to Minsk on Flydubai.
The Turkish government, which has been criticized in the past for pushing refugees towards Europe to advance its political agenda, but has also struggled to host nearly four million refugees, has sided with European and allied NATO members.
But Ankara also denounced any threat of European sanctions. On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry issued a stern statement in response to the news that Turkish Airlines could be fined.
“We reject any attempt to portray Turkey as part of a problem that it does not support. Moreover, we have found that Turkish Airlines, one of our world-renowned companies, is being targeted for sharing information on this issue in a transparent manner, “the ministry said in a statement.
The statement clarified where the Turkish government has sympathy, referring to people who are illegally entering our allies Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.
Many migrants flying from Turkey have expressed no interest in living in Belarus, an economically difficult, repressive country under Western sanctions, and have openly told reporters they want to reach the European Union, where they hope to find asylum and work. .
As a result, many of them are stranded on the border in insecure conditions – a humanitarian crisis over which the West Belarusian leader, Alexander G. Lukashenko accuses the European Union of deliberately pressuring it to lift sanctions.
