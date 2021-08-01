Airport Official Says, Rockets Hit Kandahar Airport In Afghanistan – Rocket attack on Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan, all flights canceled

Three rockets were fired at Kandahar airport in a row. Two of them collided with the runway.

Kabul. Taliban attacks in Afghanistan are increasing continuously. According to media reports, the country’s Kandahar airport was attacked with a rocket. Three rockets were fired at Kandahar airport in a row. Two of them collided with the runway. After this all flights from the airport were cancelled.

Meanwhile, an official of the Civil Aviation Authority in Kabul has officially confirmed the rocket attack. The Taliban have carried out attacks on the outskirts of Kandahar until this week. There is an atmosphere of fear here. The rebels are engaged in an attempt to capture the provincial capital.

No casualties of any kind were reported in the attack on late Saturday night. But all flights have been canceled after the attack. At the same time, sources say that Taliban’s hand is being told behind the attack. The attack took place at a time when Taliban fighters laid siege to Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar from all sides.

Afghanistan’s army may be the reason for the attack

Kandahar is considered to be the second largest city in Afghanistan. This is very important for the army, because the airport here is also used to supply weapons and logistics to them. That is why the Taliban is capturing this airport and doing such attacks to weaken the Afghan army. In the last 2-3 weeks, the Taliban have increased attacks in this area.