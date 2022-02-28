Airspace over Ukraine still being contested amid Russian invasion, senior US defense official says



Airspace over Ukraine is still being contested as Ukrainian forces continue to fight Russian aggression, according to a senior U.S. defense official on Sunday.

“This means that Ukrainians are still using both aircraft, and their own aircraft and missile defense systems, which we believe are still intact and still effective,” the official said in an off-camera press briefing released by the Defense Department. “Although they were, as I said yesterday, there was some deterioration by the Russians.”

Nearly two-thirds of Russian troops are now stationed on the border inside Ukraine, up from 24 hours ago when nearly half of those forces were committed inside the country, the official said.

Russia’s pace has slowed during the aggression, and there is no indication that Russian military forces have taken control of any major Ukrainian cities, although it was their goal, officials said.

Russia has been advancing on Ukraine’s three main “axes” since the aggression began early Thursday.

But Russian forces are facing stiff resistance from Ukraine, and with their advance fuel and logistics shortages in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city east of the Russian border.

“We believe that their progress was slowed down by resistance from both Ukrainians who were creative enough to find ways to attack the column and secondly, because of the shortage of fuel sources and their survival problems,” the official said.

Russian forces are stationed about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the city center in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Despite their recent shortcomings, the official warned that the Russians still have “an awful lot of fighting power, effective and well-equipped inside and outside Ukraine.”

In recent days some recovery elements have been in Kiev, reports indicating that they were wearing Ukrainian uniforms in disguise.

Ukrainians boldly ‘play for time’

“However, in some cases they have been identified by locals, and by the Ukrainian army, again, outside of the Russian playbook here,” the official said.

To the south, Russian forces were advancing northeast, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city center of Mariupol.

“Our assessment is that Mariupol has been protected. And the Ukrainians will build resistance there,” the official said.

Russia launched more than 320 missiles during the offensive, most of them short-range ballistic missiles.

There are also indications that the Russians are adopting a blockade around the town of Chernihiv, northeast of Kiev, officials said.

According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a telephone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that the next 24 hours were crucial for Ukraine.

For Vladimir Putin, the official did not suspect a report indicating that the Russian president had placed his country’s nuclear deterrence on high alert.

Describing Putin’s move as “unnecessary” and “provocative”, the official said: “We have no reason to doubt the validity of this report.

“We are confident in our ability to protect ourselves and our allies and our partners. And that includes the state of strategic deterrence,” the official added.