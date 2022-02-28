World

Airspace over Ukraine still being contested amid Russian invasion, senior US defense official says

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Airspace over Ukraine still being contested amid Russian invasion, senior US defense official says
Written by admin
Airspace over Ukraine still being contested amid Russian invasion, senior US defense official says

Airspace over Ukraine still being contested amid Russian invasion, senior US defense official says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Airspace over Ukraine is still being contested as Ukrainian forces continue to fight Russian aggression, according to a senior U.S. defense official on Sunday.

“This means that Ukrainians are still using both aircraft, and their own aircraft and missile defense systems, which we believe are still intact and still effective,” the official said in an off-camera press briefing released by the Defense Department. “Although they were, as I said yesterday, there was some deterioration by the Russians.”

Nearly two-thirds of Russian troops are now stationed on the border inside Ukraine, up from 24 hours ago when nearly half of those forces were committed inside the country, the official said.

Ukraine Russian Forces War: Live Update

This satellite image, provided by Maxar Technologies, shows the results of a battle with grass fires and damage caused by recent air strikes and heavy fighting with Russians at and around Antonov Airport on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Hostomel, Ukraine. (Satellite image © 2022 via Maxer Technologies AP)

This satellite image, provided by Maxar Technologies, shows the results of a battle with grass fires and damage caused by recent air strikes and heavy fighting with Russians at and around Antonov Airport on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Hostomel, Ukraine. (Satellite image © 2022 via Maxer Technologies AP)

Russia’s pace has slowed during the aggression, and there is no indication that Russian military forces have taken control of any major Ukrainian cities, although it was their goal, officials said.

Russia has been advancing on Ukraine’s three main “axes” since the aggression began early Thursday.

But Russian forces are facing stiff resistance from Ukraine, and with their advance fuel and logistics shortages in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city east of the Russian border.

A cameraman filming an armored vehicle outside Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, a region controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, February 26, 2022. There have also been wars in two eastern regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists. (AP Photo)

A cameraman filming an armored vehicle outside Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, a region controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, February 26, 2022. There have also been wars in two eastern regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists. (AP Photo)

READ Also  Swiss Voters Approve Their Government’s Covid Policy in a Referendum

“We believe that their progress was slowed down by resistance from both Ukrainians who were creative enough to find ways to attack the column and secondly, because of the shortage of fuel sources and their survival problems,” the official said.

Russian forces are stationed about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the city center in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Despite their recent shortcomings, the official warned that the Russians still have “an awful lot of fighting power, effective and well-equipped inside and outside Ukraine.”

In recent days some recovery elements have been in Kiev, reports indicating that they were wearing Ukrainian uniforms in disguise.

Ukrainians boldly ‘play for time’

“However, in some cases they have been identified by locals, and by the Ukrainian army, again, outside of the Russian playbook here,” the official said.

To the south, Russian forces were advancing northeast, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city center of Mariupol.

“Our assessment is that Mariupol has been protected. And the Ukrainians will build resistance there,” the official said.

In this photo, provided by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Monday, February 14, 2022. A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet lands at an air base during a military exercise in Russia's Tver region. (Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via AP)

In this photo, provided by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Monday, February 14, 2022. A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet lands at an air base during a military exercise in Russia’s Tver region. (Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via AP)

Russia launched more than 320 missiles during the offensive, most of them short-range ballistic missiles.

There are also indications that the Russians are adopting a blockade around the town of Chernihiv, northeast of Kiev, officials said.

READ Also  What Is Tromethamine, or Tris? It Helps Stabilize Covid Vaccines

According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a telephone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that the next 24 hours were crucial for Ukraine.

For Vladimir Putin, the official did not suspect a report indicating that the Russian president had placed his country’s nuclear deterrence on high alert.

Describing Putin’s move as “unnecessary” and “provocative”, the official said: “We have no reason to doubt the validity of this report.

“We are confident in our ability to protect ourselves and our allies and our partners. And that includes the state of strategic deterrence,” the official added.

#Airspace #Ukraine #contested #Russian #invasion #senior #defense #official

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Former Ukrainian tennis player opened front against russian president Putin players have appealed for peace

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment