Airtel and Tech Mahindra come together for 5G will form an innovation lab

Telecom company Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra have entered into an agreement to jointly develop and market digital solutions across 5G, private networks and the cloud. While Airtel is demonstrating and testing 5G in the country, IT company Tech Mahindra has developed 5G applications and platforms. According to a statement issued on March 31, 2022 in this regard, Airtel and Tech Mahindra will jointly develop enterprise grade digital solutions on 5G, private networks and cloud in the country.

The two companies will set up a joint 5G innovation lab to develop ‘Make-in-India’ products for the Indian and global markets. Under the agreement, the two companies will also establish a customized enterprise-grade private network, which is at the core of the digital economy.

Make in India will get a boost – This initiative of Airtel and Tech Mahindra will give a boost to Make in India in 5G technology in the country. Along with this, both the companies will provide digital solutions for 5G, cloud and private network.

Let us tell you that for the 5G market, both the companies will together create an enterprise-grade private network, which will serve as the core of the digital economy.

Airtel and Tech Mahindra will focus on these sectors – Both companies’ 5G mobile networks will create cloud and content delivery networks for the automobiles, aviation, ports, chemicals, and gas sectors through fiber and Internet of Things networks.

(Input with: Language/PTI)