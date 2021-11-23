Airtel announces to increase tariff by 25% for prepaid packs, but behind Jio and VI in downloading and uploading speed Sunil Mittal Bharti Airtel is behind Vodafone Idea and Mukesh Ambani led RIL JIO in upload and download net speed – Airtel prepaid Announced to increase tariff by 25% for packs, but lags behind Jio and VI in downloading and uploading speed

Inflation has also hit mobile tariff plans. First Bharti Airtel and then Vodafone India (VI) have made announcements related to the implementation of their new prepaid rates. The new rates applicable for Airtel and Vi have been increased by up to Rs 500 on packs. But if we look at the internet downloading and uploading speed of all the three companies, the company which first announced the increase in price, is behind in this matter.

Actually, on Tuesday (November 23, 2021), Vi made an announcement related to increasing the price of tariff plans. Said that the new tariff plans will come into effect from November 25, 2021, while just a day earlier i.e. on November 22, Airtel had also announced to increase the tariff by 25% for its prepaid packs. It is believed that amidst the fierce competition in the telecom sector, Mukesh Ambani’s RIL’s Jio may also increase the price of its tariff.

However, it has become a matter of increasing the amount, but it is also important to know which company’s condition is in terms of 4G speed. Talking about the download speed, Ambani’s Jio had 20.9 Mbps speed in September, which was 21.9 Mbps in October. Vi in this case stood at 14.4 Mbps in September, while the figure rose to 15.6 Mbps in October. Airtel was the last here and its download speed was 11.9 Mbps in September, while it was recorded at 13.2 in October.

Now when it comes to upload speed, Vi appeared to be in the best position in this matter. Comparing the two months, it was found that Vi’s upload speed was 7.2 Mbps in September, while it was found to be 7.6 Mbps in October. Jio had 6.2 Mbps in September, which was found to be 6.4 Mbps in October and Airtel’s was 4.5 Mbps in September, which was found to be 5.2 in October. According to industry experts, net speed is still a matter of great concern in front of Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel. The company has been lagging behind its rivals in the recent months.