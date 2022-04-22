Airtel appeals to the government to keep the fees of 5G spectrum low, know when it is planning to launch

Telecom service operator Airtel on Thursday appealed to the government to charge lower fees for 5G spectrum and not to charge higher charges. Because it will be very beneficial for the coming generation and work should be done to introduce it soon.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, the country’s second largest telecom company, said there are a variety of applications, from healthcare to video interaction, that will make 5G the earliest technology to be introduced. During an event, he said that 5G is important and therefore appealing to the government to keep 5G spectrum at an affordable cost for hundreds of things to be developed in the country. So that there is no more load on the industry.

He argued that instead of investing money on spectrum acquisition, service providers can invest in faster roll out of the network, which will provide high speed connectivity with less down time. Mittal said the impact of a fast, high-speed, low-latency network would be greater for a country. It is worth noting that in the past too, telcos have complained about keeping the high reserve prices low.

When will 5G launch

Airtel is all set to launch 5G. The company says that after the auction of spectrum, 5G will be rolled out. The company says that within two to three months of the auction, Airtel will start 5G service. According to the reports of 91Mobiles, the company’s Chief Technical Officer had given this information during the sidelines of a physical event.

How much will Airtel 5G cost

The company has informed that Airtel is fully prepared for the launch of 5G after the completion of spectrum auction. The Airtel executive said that the 5G plans will cost the same as the 4G plans, which are currently being paid by Indian users.