Airtel discontinued Prepaid Recharge Plan of 49 Rupees

airtel has one of his Prepaid Recharge Plan Has made a big change. Now Airtel has increased the minimum plan of Rs 49 to Rs 79.

New Delhi. Getting recharge done for prepaid customers of Airtel is proving to be costly. Since the arrival of Jio, these companies were continuously going into losses, in view of which they also stopped giving free incoming calls and you had to pay Rs 49 for your incoming calls. But now Airtel has launched its new prepaid recharge plan (Airtel PREPAID Recharge Plan 2021) in which now instead of 49, you will have to pay more.

Airtel 49 Rupee Recharge Plan

With Airtel’s Rs 49 plan, you get 28 days validity, in which you get talk time of Rs 38 and 100 MB data and incoming free for 28 days. After that the incoming call is stopped, for which Airtel recharge of Rs 49 has to be done again.

Airtel 79 Rupee Recharge Plan

With Airtel’s 79 recharge plan, 200 MB data is available along with talk time of Rs 64. Its recharge of Rs 49 gives twice the data than the data available. The same 4 times more outgoing minutes are also being received. This plan is going to be effective from Thursday 29 July 2021.

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel (Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plan 2021) After this, the pockets of the customers will be affected because if they do not get the recharge done then their services will be terminated by Airtel. Also, Airtel is giving a shock to its customers by recharging from Rs 49 to Rs 79 directly.

These new prepaid plans of Airtel have been brought so that customers who are connected to Airtel only for incoming calls can be made dependent on Airtel for data as well. Airtel had implemented this plan in some states earlier, then Airtel got good results from it. In view of this, Airtel has now decided to do this in all the states.