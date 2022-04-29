Airtel gave a shock to Postpaid customers and changes in these four recharge plans over Amazon Prime Video Know details

Airtel offers unlimited calling, data and OTT platform benefits to its customers. The company offers plans from low to high validity. Now Airtel has shocked its Postpad customers. The company has made changes in four postpaid plans. Under which the validity of free Amazon Prime Video subscription given for 1 year has now been reduced to only 6 months.

At the same time, the data, calling and other facilities available in it will remain the same as before. Apart from this, Disney + Hotstar subscription is also being given in this plan for one year. Let us know which are these plans and their benefits.

Rs 499 postpaid plan

Airtel offers unlimited calling in this plan. In addition, customers are given 75GB of data, which can be rolled up to 200GB. Along with this, 100 SMS per day and Prime Video subscription is being given for 6 months. Apart from this, Disney+ Hotstar for one year, Shaw Academic Lifetime Access and much more is offered with Wynk Premium.

Rs 999 plan

This plan has also been amended. In which up to 150GB of monthly data is given along with unlimited calling, which can be rolled up to 200GB. Apart from this, 100SMS, Prime subscription is being given for 6 months.

Rs 1199 plan

Prime Video membership is also being given in this plan for six months. Under this plan, customers get up to 150GB of monthly data, which can be rolled up to 200GB. Along with this, unlimited calling, 100 SMS facility is given every day and Disney Plus Hotstar subscription is given for 1 year.

Airtel has also revised the recharge plan of Rs 1599, under which customers are given 250 GB data and up to 200 GB rollover data. At the same time, along with the features of all other plans, subscription of Prime Video and other benefits are given for 6 months in this too.

Changes will be applicable from April 1

Please note that this amendment is effective from April 1. This means that users who have taken the plan before April 1 and signed in for Prime membership will continue to get the subscription for one year. Whereas the validity of Prime Video subscription has been reduced to six months for existing users. The update is limited to postpaid plans and Airtel has not brought any specific changes for its broadband customers.