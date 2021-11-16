Airtel is giving 500MB extra data to these users everyday, know how much is the plan and what will be the validity – How much is the plan and what will be the validity

Bharti Airtel has come up with promotional offers for its customers. The company is providing additional data benefits to its prepaid customers under this offer. This additional data benefit will be valid on the prepaid plan of Rs 249, where users will be able to get 500 MB per day data per day in this plan after recharging their connection. The special thing is that they do not have to pay any separate amount for this.

The Rs 249 prepaid plan usually offers 1.5 GB data per day. Along with this, unlimited local / STD calling is also given for 28 days. After the offer is implemented, the user will get 2 GB data every day for 28 days in the plan. Not only this, under the plan, Prime Video Mobile Edition trial for one month, Shaw Academy for one year, free Hello Tunes subscription and Rs 100 cashback will also be available on FASTag.

Interestingly, both the companies Reliance Jio and Vi (Vodafone Idea) offer similar offers with almost identical benefits. In Reliance Jio’s Rs 249 prepaid plan, 1.5 GB data will be available every day. With this, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, access to Jio apps-services and other benefits are also available.

On the other hand, Vi also comes with similar offers, which include 1.5 GB data per day, 100 SMS and unlimited calling. The only advantage of Vi over Airtel’s plans is Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover. Binge Allnight offers unlimited streaming from 12 PM to 6 AM without any data cuts.

Talking about the data packs coming under Airtel’s Smart Recharge, then 12 GB data in Rs 98 pack, 50 GB data in Rs 251 plan, 3 GB data in Rs 48 pack, 25 GB data in Rs 248 pack + Wink Music Premium, 100 MB data + Amazon Prime additional benefit in Rs 131 pack, 15 GB data + Xstream Mobile pack additional benefit in Rs 119 plan, 6 GB data + Amazon Prime Video mobile edition extra in Rs 89 plan Benefits and additional benefits of Wynk Music Premium with 5GB data in the Rs 78 plan. The validity of all these plans will be according to the existing plan.