Airtel Launched New Prepaid Recharge Plans with 2 5GB data per day and free Amazon Prime Subscription

Airtel offers prepaid and postpad recharge plans every day to connect more and more users. In this sequence, another plan has been launched by the company, in this plan the company is giving free access to Amazon Prime Subscription to the users. At the same time, you are getting free access to any one channel of Xstream along with other select offers.

This is Airtel’s Rs 999 prepaid plan, which comes with unlimited pack. It gives users Amazon Prime subscription for 84 days, one Xstream channel (SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX) for 84 days, 2.5GB data per day, unlimited talk time and 100 SMS per day. It is worth noting that a fee of Rs 459 for Amazon Prime membership for 90 days has been given on the telecom operator’s site. The new plan was first spotted on OnlyTech.

And what is the benefit being given

Apart from this, talking about other benefits, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free hellotune, 3 months Apollo Circle membership, admission to Shaw Academy and Wynk music will be given.

Modifications done in these plans

Airtel has amended several plans with Amazon Prime membership. This includes Postpad plans of Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599. Prime membership in these plans has been reduced for six months.

Expanded with these plans

Earlier this month, Airtel expanded its prepaid portfolio by launching Rs 296 and Rs 319 recharge plans. The Rs 296 Airtel prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and a total of 25GB data for 30 days. On the other hand, the Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 319 offers 100 SMS per day and 2GB high-speed data per day for a month, along with unlimited voice calls.