Airtel launches new postpaid plans, know full details

Bharti Airtel has launched new postpaid plans for its customers. For both corporate customers and retail customers, Airtel has launched new plans in which different offers have been given.

New Delhi. Bharti Airtel is one of the largest telecom companies in India. Airtel has over 34 crore users in India. In such a situation, the company keeps on bringing new offers and schemes to retain the existing users and add more new users.

Recently, Airtel has launched new postpaid plans for its customers. There are separate plans for corporate users and separate plans for retail users. Let’s take a look at these new Airtel plans.

New postpaid plans for corporate users

Rs 299 plan: 30GB data and unlimited calls are available in this plan. Along with this, additional benefits of Airtel Call Manager, Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Shaw Academy are also available for 1 year.

Rs 349 plan 40GB data and unlimited calls are available in this plan. Along with this, additional benefits of Airtel Call Manager, Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Shaw Academy are also available for 1 year.

Rs 399 plan

60GB data and unlimited calls are available in this plan. Along with this, additional benefits of 1 year TresMate, Google Workplace, Airtel Call Manager, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Shaw Academy are also available.

Rs 499 plan

100GB data and unlimited calls are available in this plan. Along with this, additional benefits of 1 year TresMate, Google Workplace, Airtel Call Manager, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Shaw Academy are also available.

Rs 1599 plan

500GB data and unlimited calls are available in this plan. Along with this, additional benefits of 1 year TresMate, Google Workplace, Airtel Call Manager, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Shaw Academy are also available.

New postpaid plans for retail users

Rs 399 plan

40GB data and unlimited calls are available in this plan. Along with this, additional benefits of Wink Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy and Free HelloTune are also available for 1 year.

Rs 499 plan

75GB data and unlimited calls are available in this plan. Along with this, additional benefits of Wink Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy and Free HelloTune are also available for 1 year.

Rs 999 plan

This plan is a 1+2 family plan. 210GB data and unlimited calls are available in this plan. Along with this, additional benefits of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Shaw Academy are also available for 1 year.

Rs 1599 plan

This plan is a 1+1 family plan. Unlimited data and unlimited calls are available in this plan. Along with this, additional benefits of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Shaw Academy are also available for 1 year.

special add on plan

Rs 299 plan

Customers can add a connection to any Airtel postpaid plan for Rs 299. By doing this, they get 30GB data, unlimited calls and thanks benefits on a single SIM.

