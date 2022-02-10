Airtel Launches New Video Service: ‘Xstream Premium’ to Enjoy 15 OTT Platforms

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Thursday (February 10, 2022) announced the launch of a new video streaming service. The name of this service of the company is ‘Airtel Xstream Premium’.

The new service is also being touted as a “streaming super app”. This will give users access to more than 15 over the top (OTT) streaming services. Airtel customers will be able to avail this service at a starting price of Rs 149 per month or Rs 1,499 per year (single subscription).

Adarsh ​​Nair, CPO, Airtel India said that with this new offer, Airtel plans to create 20 million new customers. Nair told our partner website ‘The Indian Express’, “One price and one login… one single app will get content from more than 10 platforms, which is supported by our technology. Our OTT partners do what they do best: create curated and great content. And we do what we do best: distribution and technology.”

According to a statement from the company, on ‘Airtel Xtreme Premium’ customers will get to watch more than 10,500 movies and shows. As well as many ‘live channels’ (Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood etc.), SonyLIV, Eros Now, Shemaroo, Ultra etc. Shorts TV) can also be seen on it.

Nair admits that there is another significant benefit for OTT partners with the Airtel partnership. They can gain access to detailed viewership insights and data that can help them determine future content curation and creation efforts. For example a platform can look at a city like Delhi and based on the analysis, they can understand which genre works best with the audience in the city.

The streaming service will provide you a unified experience across your smartphone app, desktop app, desktop browser experience, Airtel’s Xstream set-top-box and smart TV application.