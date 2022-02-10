Jobs

Airtel Launches New Video Service: ‘Xstream Premium’ to Enjoy 15 OTT Platforms

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Airtel Launches New Video Service: ‘Xstream Premium’ to Enjoy 15 OTT Platforms
Written by admin
Airtel Launches New Video Service: ‘Xstream Premium’ to Enjoy 15 OTT Platforms

Airtel Launches New Video Service: ‘Xstream Premium’ to Enjoy 15 OTT Platforms

Airtel Launches New Video Service: ‘Xstream Premium’ to Enjoy 15 OTT Platforms

The streaming service will provide you a unified experience across your smartphone app, desktop app, desktop browser experience, Airtel’s Xstream set-top-box and smart TV application.

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Thursday (February 10, 2022) announced the launch of a new video streaming service. The name of this service of the company is ‘Airtel Xstream Premium’.

The new service is also being touted as a “streaming super app”. This will give users access to more than 15 over the top (OTT) streaming services. Airtel customers will be able to avail this service at a starting price of Rs 149 per month or Rs 1,499 per year (single subscription).

Adarsh ​​Nair, CPO, Airtel India said that with this new offer, Airtel plans to create 20 million new customers. Nair told our partner website ‘The Indian Express’, “One price and one login… one single app will get content from more than 10 platforms, which is supported by our technology. Our OTT partners do what they do best: create curated and great content. And we do what we do best: distribution and technology.”

According to a statement from the company, on ‘Airtel Xtreme Premium’ customers will get to watch more than 10,500 movies and shows. As well as many ‘live channels’ (Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood etc.), SonyLIV, Eros Now, Shemaroo, Ultra etc. Shorts TV) can also be seen on it.

Nair admits that there is another significant benefit for OTT partners with the Airtel partnership. They can gain access to detailed viewership insights and data that can help them determine future content curation and creation efforts. For example a platform can look at a city like Delhi and based on the analysis, they can understand which genre works best with the audience in the city.

READ Also  What is the Metaverse, which Facebook sees as the future of the Internet? Consider Is Facebook going to rebrand itself as Mark Zuckerberg company focuses on Metaverse - What is Metaverse, which Facebook sees as the future of the Internet? understand

The streaming service will provide you a unified experience across your smartphone app, desktop app, desktop browser experience, Airtel’s Xstream set-top-box and smart TV application.


#Airtel #Launches #Video #Service #Xstream #Premium #Enjoy #OTT #Platforms

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Make such a lovely garden at home

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment