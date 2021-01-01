Airtel Next to confront Reliance Geophone: Geophone Next is not easy, Airtel is fully prepared, said- how to deal – Geophone plans to go ahead with the cheapest 4G smartphone Airtel to resist Reliance See details

We all know that Reliance Jio is going to make its cheapest 4G smartphone Geophone Next available on 10th September. There is a lot of news coming out about this phone, users are also waiting for this phone a lot. To compete with these phones, not only phone manufacturers but also telecom companies are entering the market.

In fact, telecom major Bharti Airtel has asked Reliance Jio’s affordable 4G smartphone, Geophone Next, to stay competitive, saying it will not resort to subsidies. Gopal Vittal, chief executive officer of the company, said the telecom company has full clarity on how to deal with Geophone.



He said that instead of partnering with banks for loans, Airtel has adopted a path of partnering with original equipment manufacturers for affordable handsets. He suggested that Telcos could opt for such options. It has also been said that the Indian telecom market is very competitive.

Earlier, Whittle had said that Airtel had experimented with a lending option to make loans available through banking partners. It has also been said that the company had partnered with some original equipment manufacturers, so there is clarity about how we deal with it. It is a competitive industry. Here we will see what will happen in the market. It will be a combination of good marketing optics, capabilities and platform.

The Airtel Chairman said, “Our company has been fortunate for 25 years that it does not spend billions of dollars on subsidies made in markets around the world. This policy has saved India. So far we have not felt the need to take such a step. ”



The features of JioPhone are as follows:

Speaking of JioPhone Next, it will be offered in partnership with Reliance Jio and Google. It will launch in India on September 10. The company plans to sell 50 million units of this affordable smartphone in the next 6 months.

Although, the company has not given any information about Geophone Next yet, but it is said that this phone can be launched at around Rs 3,500. This makes it the cheapest 4G smartphone in the country.

Vittal said the market share of the smartphone segment, which is priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000, is very low. Because people are looking for good quality phones and this cannot be done in this section.

It also said that when the handset reaches two years or 30 months, it is time to replace it. This time customers go through the re-election process to actually use the network of their choice. As a result, consumers often have to subsidize if they want to stay in one place.

According to reports, Bharti Airtel was in talks with smartphone contract makers in India to develop a low-cost 4G device that could either be sold under the telecom company’s own brand or integrated with a carrier connection.

The company held discussions with several vendors including Lava, Micromax, Karbonn. Both the operators want to capture the bulk of the low-end users using feature phones in India and are working towards that goal.