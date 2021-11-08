Airtel offer: 6000 cashback on new phone, will replace damaged screen for free within one year Airtel New Offer: 6000 Rupees Cashback on new Smartphone and free screen replacement within one year Damage screen will be changed inside free of cost

Indian telecom company Airtel (Bharti Airtel Ltd.) has come up with a new offer, under which it is giving a cashback of Rs 6000 on the new phone. Along with this, the broken (damaged) screen of the phone can also be replaced for free for one year. This initiative of the company has been brought under the “Mera Pehla Smartphone” program and is aimed at making it easier for more countrymen to upgrade to the best smartphone.

Airtel will offer this cashback of Rs 6000 to those who buy a new smartphone worth up to Rs 12,000 from one of the leading companies. There are around 150 covers under this program, which you can get this cashback on purchasing. Phones from Samsung, Mi, Vivo, Realme, Nokia, Motorola, Lava, Infinix, Tecno, Lenovo and Itel will be covered in this offer.

Does the phone you want to buy come under this offer or not? You can check this on Airtel’s website. You have to visit airtel.in/4g-upgrade. On the homepage, scroll down a bit and there you will find the section “Check Smartphone Eligibility”, where you will be able to check it according to the brand and model of the phone.

There are other benefits in the offer. Like – screen replacement can be done for free for one year, Wynk music can be accessed for free, Amazon Prime Video will get 30 days free trial, under which you can get new shows on your mobile for free. / will be able to see the content. Apart from this, you will also be able to get special benefits of Airtel Thanks (#airtelThanks).

How to get benefit?: You have to buy your first new smartphone with Airtel. Then recharge of Rs 249 or more will have to be done within the first 30 days. To get the cashback of Rs 6000, you will have to recharge for 36 consecutive months. After the 18th month, you will get a cashback of Rs 2,000 in your Airtel Payments Bank Account. Next will be the 36th month, then you will get the remaining cashback amount i.e. 4000 rupees will be transferred to the same account.

If you want to know more about the offer or the detailed terms and conditions, you can still contact the Airtel website or the nearest mobile retailer.