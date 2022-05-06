Airtel to compete Reliance Jio launches Rs 399 and Rs 839 prepaid plans with 3 months of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription know which is best

Airtel has launched two of its new prepaid plans in the country. In both these plans launched with the intention of competing with Reliance Jio, Disney Plus Hotstar (Disney + Hotster) subscription is available free. Let us inform that this week Jio has also launched prepaid plans of Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783 in which Hotstar subscription is available for free. Cricket matches, movies and web series can be seen on Disney + Hotstar and matches of IPL 2022 season are also available on it.

Airtel Rs 399 plan

In Airtel’s Rs 399 plan, 2.5 GB data is available every day. Apart from this, customers can take advantage of unlimited voice calling. Apart from this, Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription is also being offered to the users free for three months. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Along with this, all the benefits like Amazon Prime Video Mobile Protection, Apollo are being offered to the users in this plan.

Airtel plan of Rs 839

2 GB data is offered every day in Airtel’s new prepaid plan of Rs 839. In this plan, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls are available. Customers are also given Disney + Hotstar Mobile, Airtel Xstream Mobile pack in this plan. Apart from this, there are also facilities like Rs 100 FASTag cashback. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Airtel plan of Rs 499

Let us tell you that Airtel already has a plan which costs Rs 499. Disney + Hotstar subscription is offered in this plan. Its validity is 28 days and customers get 2 GB data every day. Users are also offered 100 SMS every day in this plan. As we mentioned, apart from Disney+ Hotstar, the plan also offers a one-month trial of Amazon Prime Video and benefits like Apollo 24/7, Shaw Academy and Wink Music.

It is worth noting that Jio already has a cricket plan of Rs 499. Its validity is 28 days and 1.5 GB data is offered in it every day. Apart from this, facilities like unlimited calls, SMS and Jio apps are also available to the customers in this plan.

Reliance Jio Cricket Plans

Explain that the cricket plans offered by Jio, in which Disney + Hotstar subscription is available for 3 months, are priced at Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783. 1.5 GB data is available every day in these plans. The validity of the plan of Rs 333 is 28 days, the validity of the plan of Rs 583 is 56 days and the validity of the plan of Rs 783 is 84 days. Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio apps are also available in all these plans.